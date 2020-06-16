Editor's take: Good Old Games, known these days as GOG, sure does give away a lot of games. Over the last two years, I have collected 55 titles and didn't have to pay a dime. Granted, they aren't spanking new games, but they are quality hits, including Shadow Warrior, Beneath a Steel Sky, Hello Neighbor, and most recently Hitman: Absolution. The Witcher 3 will soon grace that list.

Today, CD Projekt Red announced it is giving away The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Well, hold up. It's not exactly free. The GOG DRM-free version is up for grabs if you already own the game on any other platform, except the Switch. Nintendo has not opened its platform to third-party integration.

From now until June 23, you can claim a copy of The Witcher 3 without tossing him a coin as long as you own it on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. There are a couple of hoops to jump through, though.

First, you must have the most recent version of GOG Galaxy (Windows: 2.0.16.182 and Mac: 2.0.16.195). You must also have linked whatever account has your copy of The Witcher 3. Since version 2.0, the GOG launcher has had the ability to connect with other game accounts, including Playstation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, Origin, Uplay, and Epic Games Store.

When you see The Witcher 3 offer banner, click it, and you will be prompted to connect the corresponding account as proof of purchase unless it is already linked. Once the other platform is connected, GOG will automatically sync your library to the GOG Galaxy 2.0 app. Search your library for The Witcher 3, and click it. A box will appear asking if you want to claim the GOG version. If you own the GOTY edition, it will automatically upgrade to the equivalent.

Even if you have no intention of playing the game again, the deal is still worth snagging if only for all the goodies that come with it. These freebies include the official Witcher 3 soundtrack (MP3 and FLAC), wallpapers, digital artbook, comics, and more. Additionally, if you already own the GOG version, you still get all the goodies, plus you will receive a gift code to give to someone else so they can get it for free.

The offer is only good for a week, so don't wait around. I almost missed the Hitman: Absolution giveaway we reported on a few days ago, but got in just under the wire.