What just happened? Whenever Microsoft acknowledges a bug caused by a Windows 10 update, of which there are many, it usually promises that it’s working on a fix. In the case of the printer issues brought by the recent KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates, the company has kept its word.

As we noted in our feature listing some of the biggest problems caused by the Windows 10 May 2020 update and the two subsequent security updates, some users have found their PCs plagued with printer problems.

Those affected discovered they can no longer print using devices from multiple manufacturers, including HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother, and Ricoh. The issue even borks software-based printers, meaning virtual PDF printers no longer work, either.

As noted by Neowin, the problem hit all supported versions of Windows, including Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 versions 1507, 1607, 1709, 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909, and 2004.

Thankful Microsoft is now releasing cumulative updates to address the issue, but not for all versions. Those running Windows versions 1903 and 1909 can get it here, and there are also updates for 1809 and 1803.

Microsoft writes that the fix “addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing. The print spooler might generate an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from, such as receiving an error, or the app might close unexpectedly.”

If you’re running one of the Windows 10 builds that doesn’t have a fix, printing something means waiting until Microsoft releases a patch for your version, or you could just uninstall the June updates that are causing the issue.