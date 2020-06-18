Bottom line: Desktop conference speakerphones have been around for many years now, though Dell claims its Mobile Adapter Speakerphone is the world's first to combine a USB-C multiport adapter with an integrated speakerphone, keeping you and your devices connected during conference calls.

Dell knows quite a lot of people have updated workflows these days and are managing their home and office lives similar to the lady pictured above. To reduce device clutter on desks, the company has introduced a multiport USB-C hub that's also a speakerphone to let you connect peripherals and attend conference calls simultaneously.

The Mobile Adapter Speakerphone relies on its single USB Type-C for power, which can also be used for data transfer and connecting to a laptop or an external display for up to 4K@60Hz HDR video. The port also supports up to 90W passthrough power delivery.

Other ports include 1 x HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K@60Hz video and 2 x USB Type-A for up to 10Gbps data transfers. An unusual omission is the lack of an Ethernet port, which some heavy VoIP users might find to be a deal-breaker.

The speakerphone part includes a 200Hz - 20kHz frequency range driver and 360-degree dual mics with in-built echo cancelation and noise reduction. On top of the speaker grill are dedicated buttons for call answer/end/reject, volume adjustment, and muting.

Windows 10 is the only supported OS according to Dell, which notes that the device is optimized for 'leading UC platforms,' offering simple plug and play support with no driver installation required. Out of the nine major unified communication platforms listed for compatibility, only Zoom and Skype for Business support all call functions, notably the ability to answer and reject calls via the speakerphone's dedicated buttons.

The $200 gadget comes with a 465mm (1.5ft) long connected USB-C cable and is relatively light at 214g. There's also a pouch included in the box, which might need some looking after as Dell won't be covering it under the speakerphone's 1-year warranty.