A hot potato: Disney+, the on-demand subscription video streaming service that launched late last year, is no longer offering new users a free trial to get their feet wet. Up to this point, those who had not previously been a member could try it out risk-free for 7 days before deciding whether or not to commit to a paid subscription.

A spokesperson for Disney told CNET that “the service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Disney+ commands $6.99 per month, or $69.99 a year when paid upfront which works out to $5.83 per month. Optionally, you can get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as part of a bundle for $12.99 a month, an excellent value if you happen to also be interested in the other two offerings.

Free trials are standard among streaming services but they aren’t universal. Dazn, the over-the-top subscription sports streaming service that plays host to some of the biggest boxing and MMA bouts the industry has to offer, nixed its free trial offering last year.

Going against the grain and doing away with the free trial could make life a bit easier for Disney. Some no doubt abuse the system by creating throwaway accounts, allowing them to exploit the free trial in perpetuity and never actually paying for the service. Getting rid of free trials also makes it easier for Disney to tally actual subscribers by eliminating the guesswork that comes with trying to forecast what percentage of trial users will convert to paying members. Plus, it suggests that Disney is confident in its offering and its ability to compete with other streaming services.

It may not be a popular move but at the very least, there are no contracts involved so if you do give the service a try for a month and don’t like it, you’re only out $6.99.

Image credit: Vantage_DS