One more thing: In related news, we are also told to expect 120Hz refresh rate support on the higher-end models. A small hiccup with the 6.1-inch model could bring the feature into question on that particular variant but it should be a lock for the largest Pro model, we’re told.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 could ship with significantly improved video recording capabilities if newly uncovered data in a developer build of iOS 14 is to be believed.

EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach dug into the camera app in iOS 14 and found references to 4K 120 FPS and 4K 240 FPS support for the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. For comparison, the current-generation iPhone 11 Pro is capable of a maximum 4K at 60 FPS.

Apple’s upcoming A14 Bionic SoC is expected to be a key component in enabling this new camera recording functionality. It’s also possible that the Cupertino-based tech firm will implement other technology like interlacing to make it happen. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.

Weinbach reached out to his source at Apple who confirmed that the company is indeed testing these new video recording modes on higher-end iPhones.

As you’ve also likely read by this point, the new iPhones may ship without EarPods and a power adapter. Eliminating these items would allow Apple to significantly reduce the overall packaging footprint of the new iPhones but public opinion seems split on this.

On one hand, most people already have a power brick and headphones of some sort so if the cost savings were passed along to the consumer, the blow might be easier to absorb. Conversely, not including EarPods – and especially a charging brick – feels like an attempt to upsell consumers on more expensive wireless AirPods and perhaps a new, faster charger (or wireless alternative). What are your thoughts on this matter?