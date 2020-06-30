In context: Online video streaming platforms like YouTube TV are a compelling alternative to traditional cable TV services for cord-cutters. Such platforms tend to be cheaper and more convenient while lacking any sort of long-term contracts.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV has arguably seen its value proposition drop over time. The Google-owned platform launched at just $35/month in 2017, but over the past 3 years, its price has crept up to $50.

Now, YouTube TV has seen yet another price hike, and a substantial one at that. New subscribers will need to pay $65/month to access the platform, whereas existing subscribers will be charged that fee starting on July 30. This cost increase arrives alongside eight new channels from ViacomCBS, including CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and others.

YouTube justifies the increased price by pointing toward the "rising cost of content" and the "complete value" of the platform. YouTube claims that the new $65 fee will help it provide the "best possible service and content" to subscribers, though we're sure some users will argue that the previous level of service and content was just fine at $50/month.

To keep bringing you the best service possible, we are updating our membership price to $64.99. This new price will be effective immediately for new members, while existing members will see the new price beginning 7/30. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 30, 2020

In total, YouTube TV now offers customers more than 85 on-demand channels in its base plan, with premium add-ons like HBO Max and Cinemax available for an additional fee.

Naturally, YouTube TV's subscribers aren't exactly pleased with this news -- they feel they shouldn't have to pay more for extra channels they don't have an interest in. Some have even called for an "a la carte" plan where they can choose the channels they want and pay a lower price.

This is something several of YouTube TV's competitors, such as Sling TV, already offer, but it remains to be seen whether or not Google's service will follow suit.

Image credit: Optura Design