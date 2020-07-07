In brief: In just over four weeks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 at its online-only Unpacked event. Now, what’s purported to be the first real-world images of the handset have leaked.

The photos of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were tweeted by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo. Whether they’re the real deal is up for debate, but they certainly look pretty convincing, showing a device that's very similar to the one leaked on Samsung’s website for the Russian market earlier this month.

The rear of the phone has four sensors, including what appears to be a folded zoom lens and either a 3D ToF sensor or a laser autofocus unit, notes SamMobile.

As is usually the case with each new Note, this year’s version borrows from the latest S series. The volume rocker and power button have moved from the left, their position on the Note 10, to the right, which is where they’re found on the S20. We also see that the S-Pen slot and bottom speaker have moved from the right of the charging port to the left.

It seems that the Super AMOLED Infinity-O display remains, as does the punch hole—no under-display selfie cam, but that was always unlikely to be a feature. What has changed from the Note 10, however, is the narrower bezel, and the punch hole is smaller.

In a side-by-side comparison from regular leaker Ice universe, they note that the Note 20 Ultra’s shape is squarer than the Note 10+, while the screen is more curved. We’ve also heard that the Note 20 will ship with version 2.5 of Samsung’s One UI.

I shot Note10+ at the same angle, let's compare the subtle differences between N20U and N10+.

1.N20U is more square

2. N20U bezel is narrower

3. N20U hole is smaller

4.N20U seems to be more curved pic.twitter.com/TBSooqTMiB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2020

The Galaxy Note 20 has just appeared on the FCC website, confirming that it will cover 5G bands used by US carriers, have wireless charging, and use the Snapdragon 865. Elsewhere, a South Korean publication writes that the phone will launch on August 21 following the August 5 reveal event.