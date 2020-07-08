Recap: Donkey Kong Country launched during the Super Nintendo’s prime in 1994. The side-scrolling platformer from British developer Rare featured groundbreaking visuals, fluid gameplay and excellent replay value. Equally as impressive was the immersive soundtrack, primarily from composer David Wise, which ranks among the best across any platform.

Nintendo is adding a trio of additional titles to its Switch Online platform later this month including what is arguably one of the best SNES games of all time.

Donkey Kong Country was instrumental in helping Nintendo stave off competition from Sony’s new PlayStation console and bought the Japanese gaming giant more time to ready its own next-gen system, the Nintendo 64. In terms of sales, Donkey Kong Country went down in history as the third best-selling SNES game ever behind Super Mario All-Stars and Super Mario World.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020

Two other titles, Natsume Championship Wresting and The Immortal, will also be added to the Nintendo Switch Online collection alongside Donkey Kong Country on July 15, we’re told.

A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online starts at $3.99 per month (or $19.99 a year) and includes access to select NES / SNES games as well as online play, cloud saves and other special offers. A seven-day trial is also available so you can try before you buy.