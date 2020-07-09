In brief: Ubisoft is throwing around plenty of freebies to promote this weekend's Ubisoft Forward event. In addition to giving away a very good game, the company is also offering seven days of its Uplay+ service for free.

The week-long free trial is available to new and returning users up until July 27. After that period, you’ll have to pay the usual $14.99 per month subscription fee. Uplay+ works in a similar way to Microsoft’s Game Pass, offering access to over 100 games from Ubisoft.

The French company’s biggest titles are available on the service, including Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the Far Cry series (including Gold/Deluxe editions of Far Cry 5 and New Dawn), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins, Anno 2205, and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. There are also classics such as Beyond Good & Evil, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, and Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.

A week isn’t enough time to complete many of these games, which come with all their DLC and expansion packs; you could squeeze over 100 hours out of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition alone.

In addition to accessing the games, subscribers can play new Ubisoft titles on the day of their release, including Watch Dogs Legion. It also gives early access to new game content and pre-release beta programs.

Ubisoft Forward is set to broadcast on July 12, 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on the publisher's website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer channels. Those who tune in will be able to claim a free copy of the underrated Watch Dogs 2 on PC, as long as they sign in with their Uplay account