Editor's take: Razer's DeathAdder line is a favorite among TechSpot staff and has regularly been featured in our Best Of series. In terms of comfort, usability and performance, few can match what Razer affords with its various DeathAdder mice.

Razer on Thursday officially added a new member to its DeathAdder family of gaming mice, a smaller version of the popular DeathAdder V2 crafted to meet the needs of gamers with petite hands.

The pint-sized DeathAdder V2 Mini measures 4.5” (L) x 2.2” (W) x 1.5” (H) compared to dimensions of 5” (L) x 2.43” (W) x 1.68” (H) for the original DeathAdder V2. As a result, the Mini is 20g lighter than its predecessor at just 62g.

Like its bigger brother, the DeathAdder V2 Mini utilizes 100 percent polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, also known as Teflon) feet, a Speedflex cable, Razer’s own optical switches and Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer did, however, have to make some compromises to realize the smaller form factor. For example, the Mini has just six programmable buttons versus eight on the larger rodent. The optical sensor is also a bit slower, too, rated at up to 8,500 DPI compared to the 20,000 DPI the bigger version is capable of.

The new DeathAdder V2 Mini is available to purchase from today priced at $49.99. The company is also throwing in a set of its new mouse grip tape, pre-cut anti-slip pads that can be applied to the top mouse buttons, sides and palm rest for those that prefer a bit more traction under their hand.

