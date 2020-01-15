In brief: Razer's refresh of its popular DeathAdder and Basilisk gaming mice could prove to be a boon for casual and competitive FPS players alike, with lightweight bodies, faster internals, and added customization.

Razer DeathAdder V2

Given that its predecessor, the DeathAdder Elite, is one of the best gaming mice out there, the DeathAdder V2 needs to bring a lot to the table to surpass the original's appeal. Thankfully, the new model features plenty of improvements, including Razer's latest Focus+ 20,000 DPI optical sensor (with on-the-fly adjustment) for increased accuracy and support for up to five on-board memory profiles, a noticeable omission in the previous model.

The V2 also drops Omron's mechanical switches in favor of Razer's own optical ones that use infrared light to actuate "with an industry-leading response time of 0.2 milliseconds." Since the clicks are no longer based on mechanical switches, the mouse doesn't spend precious milliseconds filtering signals to account for 'debounce delay,' while also avoiding accidental presses.

The new optical switches are also meant to last longer, with Razer rating their durability for 70 million clicks, compared to 50 million for the DeathAdder Elite's mechanical buttons.

For connecting the V2, Razer now includes a 2.1m (7ft) 'Speedflex' cable instead of a standard braided wire for reducing snag and enabling smoother mouse dragging across surfaces.

Other V2 features include Razer's Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric cut-off for scoring 'game-winning headshots.' An additional programmable button takes the total to 8, all of which can be controlled via Razer's Synapse software.

The DeathAdder V2 also weighs less than its predecessor, at 82 grams, and features an improved wheel for "distinct, notched scrolling." The new model is now available for purchase with a price tag of $70.

Razer Basilisk V2

The Basilisk V2 features almost the same hardware upgrades found in its sibling above but is aimed at gamers looking for even more customization. The new model features 11 programmable buttons, 3 more than its predecessor, in a lightweight 92g shell.

The slightly refreshed exterior includes more pronounced accents and adds side grips for improved ergonomics. It also comes with a dial underneath that lets users adjust the resistance of the scroll wheel for a smooth versus tactile feel.

"With this level of personalization on a gaming mouse, you’ll be able to more accurately perform bunny hops, weapon selects, and other scroll wheel actions," says Razer.

At $80, the Basilisk V2 costs $10 more than the DeathAdder V2 and is now available to buy from Razer's website and other retailers.