In context: Gaming mice come in all shapes and sizes, with differing software suites, button counts, and price tags. However, despite these differences, few mice shake up the established norm much -- they all tend to have the same basic feature set.

That could easily be the result of an "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" mindset among mice manufacturers, but one company, "Zephyr," isn't content to leave well enough alone when it comes to conventional mouse design.

Indeed, the company's first product -- a gaming mouse with its own built-in cooling system -- is launching on Kickstarter come July 22. The gadget, also called the Zephyr, aims to eliminate "sweaty palms" during intense gaming sessions.

With that said, "cooling system" might be a bit of a generous description of the mouse's capabilities. In reality, it just contains an RGB fan, which can cycle between three fan speeds or be turned off entirely. The speeds are 4,000, 7,000, and 10,000 RPM, respectively.

To help facilitate airflow and balance the mouse's weight, the Zephyr has a "geometric shell" with dozens of small holes cut out. It's not clear whether the risk of liquid damage will go up as a result of this unique shell, but we imagine Zephyr has considered that possibility already.

In terms of more traditional mouse features, the Zephyr has a "Pixart 3389" sensor, capable of "over 400 IPS." Apparently, the device also has a maximum DPI of 16,000, and Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks. As with most modern gaming mice, you can setup DPI presets to cycle between at the touch of a button. There appear to be six buttons in total on the Zephyr: two thumb buttons, a DPI button, and then the traditional left, right, and middle mouse buttons.

When the Zephyr launches on Kickstarter, its "Super Early Bird" pricing will cost you $79. However, locking in that price point requires you to sign up to Zephyr's email list and put down a refundable $1 "reservation fee."

As always, we wouldn't advise our readers to rush off and sink their hard-earned cash into the Zephyr's Kickstarter campaign, no matter how interesting it might seem. Buying into crowdfunded projects is always a gamble, and there's never a guarantee that you'll end up with the product you paid for.

Nonetheless, when the Zephyr does receive an official Kickstarter page, we'll update this article with a link.