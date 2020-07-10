Bottom line: Dell's sleek and premium lineup of XPS hardware now includes a revised desktop model, featuring a smaller chassis with improved airflow and upgraded internals. Although Dell isn't supporting AMD's AM4 platform, much to the disappointment of Ryzen fans, buyers can pick from a range of Intel's 10th-gen options to go alongside either Nvidia or AMD graphics.

Dell has shrunk the latest XPS desktop by nearly 5 liters over the previous model, making it a more attractive package to pre-built PC buyers in tight workspaces. Despite the chassis’ reduced footprint and weight, there’s plenty of headroom for customization and expandability to suit a variety of budgets and performance needs.

Starting at $650, the base model comes with a quad-core Intel i3-10100, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. This config can be bumped to include a dedicated GPU, starting with an Nvidia GT 1030 all the way up to an RTX 2060 Super.

There’s also a ‘Special Edition’ variant that comes in ‘Mineral White’ color and starts at $1,130. This gets you a six-core Intel i5-10400 chip, alongside a GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 256GB m.2 NVMe SSD, and a 1TB HDD. While the standard model can be specced with up to an i9-10900/GTX 2060 Super combo, a fully-loaded Special Edition comes with an i9-10900K/2070 Super and will end up costing over $3,500.

There are plenty of RAM and storage options in between, with only a single AMD GPU (RX 5600) among the eight cards on offer. Depending on the chosen spec, Dell provides either a 360W or 500W PSU.

All variants of the XPS Desktop feature generous I/O, including 4 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x HDMI 1.4, Ethernet, and audio ports on the rear. The front, meanwhile, contains 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, a micro SD card slot, a headphone jack, and an optional optical drive.

The XPS Desktop is now available to buy and comes with a color-matched wired Dell Keyboard (KB216) and Mouse combo.

Other hardware includes Dell's latest S-series of monitors under its UltraSharp lineup. These include the 27" S2721D, a $320 IPS QHD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate, and the 27" S2721Q IPS display with 4K 60Hz going for $420.

Both models also have an 'S' variant that allows for more adjustment (pivot and height) in addition to the tilt-only non-S models. These are topped off by the 32" S3221QS, a 4K VA 60Hz display with a 1500R curvature. This model costs $500 and will be going on sale alongside its siblings on August 20.

Additionally, Dell will also sell a frost white variant of the popular XPS 15 laptop. This color has previously remained exclusive to the smaller XPS 13 and will now be offered on its bigger sibling for an additional $50 when it becomes available later this summer.