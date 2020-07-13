In context: In late 2017, Apple decided it would be a good idea to secretly implement software within the iPhone operating system that throttled performance on phones with degrading batteries to make them last longer. Unfortunately, not being forthright with the changes to iOS, Apple is paying the price to users in the form of a class-action settlement.

In March, we reported that Apple had settled a class-action lawsuit for $500 million over its iPhone throttling debacle. The terms of the agreement allow customers to claim up to $25 compensation per eligible device. Litigators have finally set up a claims portal for people to apply for their portion of the settlement.

To qualify, users must currently or previously owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, or an iPhone SE running iOS 10.2.1 or later. The earlier iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later are also eligible. These devices have to have been purchased and owned before December 21, 2017, and experienced poor performance.

Eligible users can receive up to $25 per device, but that compensation comes from the $500 million settlement pool. Once exceeded, payouts will be adjusted down to a total amount equal to the pool. Therefore, the payments could be less if there are more than 20 million claims.

Respondents have until October 6, 2020, to submit a request. Settlements will then be processed, and payments will commence sometime after December 4, 2020. Once you submit your claim or if you take no action, you waive your right to proceed with further legal proceedings. Therefore, if you are planning on suing Apple over this matter personally, you will want to exclude yourself from this settlement, which is a separate process.

If you need it, an FAQ page has been posted to answer any furhter questions regarding this lawsuit.

Image credit: Battery Notification by Poravute Siriphiroon, Battery Replacement by boyhey