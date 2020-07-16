In brief: Phil Spencer released an all-things-Xbox update on Thursday. A lot of it was not that newsworthy, but he did share a few tidbits that merit noting, such as how to get Project xCloud for "free" when it officially launches in the fall.

Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that Project xCloud finally has an official release window of September in all "supported countries." As an added bonus, those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate get the game streaming service for free with their subscription.

Initially, the xCloud beta offered more than 50 games in its library. Spencer said that by September, the catalog would host more than 100 titles free to stream for subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass and the Xbox Gold online gaming service in one package for $15 per month. In September, the bundle will add Project xCloud without bumping the price.

Project xCloud allows players to stream console and PC games to any device, including smartphones and tablets. The service is cross-platform compatible, so users will be able to play with their friends no matter what they are using. Subscribers can even start a game session on one device and switch to another with minimal interruption.

Spencer also said that Project xCloud would also be getting an official name in September, but the team is not sure what to call it yet.

"[Project xCloud] isn't the official name, but you should think about it as Game Pass streaming or Xbox streaming, something like that," the Xbox boss told The Verge. "We actually don't have the final name just yet, but it won't be Project xCloud."

Microsoft still has not announced a subscription rate for xCloud outside of the Ultimate subscription. At least at first, the bundle will be the only way to get it. If Microsoft does release it as a separate service, users should expect it to be competitively priced to Sony's PlayStation Now game streaming subscription, which runs $10 per month.