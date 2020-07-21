Rumor mill: We’re just over two weeks away from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, where the star of the show will be the Note 20. But it’s far from the only device that’ll be on display. The Korean giant is unveiling several new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, both of which will reportedly be the same price as their predecessors.

It’s usually the case that the latest incarnation of a handset is more expensive than the previous version, but according to Korean publication ETNews (via GSMArena), the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost around KRW 2.39 million, or about $2,000, roughly the same as the original Galaxy Fold—the successor now has a “Z” in the name, just to make things more confusing.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 2 reportedly won’t come with a pair of Galaxy Buds+ like its predecessor, it will boast several improvements, including the Snapdragon 865 Plus. There’s also a 7.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a secondary 6.23-inch cover screen, S-Pen support, and five cameras: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide on the rear, and two 10MP selfie cameras, each embedded in a punch hole.

Elsewhere, a new, 5G-capable Galaxy Z Flip will be shown off at the event. In addition to supporting the next-gen networks, the new handset will also sport the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It'll reportedly cost KRW 1.65 million or $1,370—the same as the 4G version.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on August 5. You can watch proceedings live on Samsung’s website at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.