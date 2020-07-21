Highly anticipated: The OnePlus Nord is the first in a new wave of mid-range devices that come with certain flagship qualities at a more affordable price point. Where the OnePlus 8 can only be had for $699 or more, the Nord is designed to approximate the former at a lower starting price of $460.

OnePlus has revealed its much-awaited mid-range smartphone that doesn't break the bank and is essentially a Lite version of the OnePlus 8. Years after the failure that was the OnePlus X, the company is offering once again an affordable alternative to today's flagships.

The OnePlus Nord doesn't have the fastest SoC from Qualcomm, but it does come with the more than adequate Snapdragon 765 5G paired with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The 6.44-inch OLED display is very similar to what you get with the OnePlus 8 (minus the curved edges), sporting a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The in-screen fingerprint sensor is still there, which is impressive for an affordable handset.

The rear camera configuration includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For reference, the OnePlus 8 doesn't have a depth sensor but does have a higher resolution, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Still, OnePlus has chosen to equip the Nord with a more capable front camera module that includes a 32-megapixel main sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

All of this is powered by a 4,115 mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than what you get with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, the Nord sports a less power-hungry SoC with an integrated 5G modem, which is why the Snapdragon 765G has become the new go-to chipset for other manufacturers like Google, Nokia, and LG.

The OnePlus Nord will be available in Europe and India starting August 4 at €399 (£379) for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the maxed out version will set you back €499 (£469). The company doesn't seem too keen on bringing it to the US, but it is preparing a beta program for 50 people later this month.

Launching alongside the new Nord smartphone are the OnePlus Buds, which are essentially the latest AirPods look-alike that come in bright colors with a price tag of $79/£79/€89.

Unlike most low-end wireless earbuds, these will come with automatic pausing when you remove them from your ears. There's also a pop-up notification just like with AirPods that helps you quickly pair them with a OnePlus phone.