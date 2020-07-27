Editor's take: Analogue’s multi-purpose Pocket handheld won’t make it out in time for the holidays, the retro gaming specialist revealed on Monday. That's a bit of a bummer for anyone that was looking forward to some nostalgia-fueled retro gaming on the go later this year. As is increasingly becoming the norm, we can likely blame the ongoing Coronavirus for the delay.

In a series of tweets published earlier today on Twitter, Analogue said pre-orders for the stunning portable gaming system will launch on August 3 at 8 a.m. Pacific. There’s a limit of two units per order although the first batch isn’t scheduled to ship until May 2021.

When the handheld finally does ship, gamers will get a slightly refined system with home, start and select buttons that have been repositioned to the low-center for improved comfort. The Dock accessory, meanwhile, now has a recessed section for added stability.

Analogue further revealed that Pocket will have a variable refresh rate, user-controllable 360-degree display rotation, an Original Display Mode that mimics the unique look of systems like the Game Boy and Game Boy Color and a 4,300mAh battery that offers anywhere between six and 10 hours of play time.

The Analogue Pocket is able to play original Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges natively. Using an adapter (sold separately), gamers can also fire up and play Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx games on the handheld.

Pricing is set at $199.99 in your choice of black or white color schemes. Cartridge adapters will go for $29.99 each. A full complement of accessories can be found over on Analogue's website.