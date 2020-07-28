Bottom line: Microsoft adopted a staggered release schedule for Windows 10 updates, allowing it to identify and resolve potential conflicts with certain hardware/software configurations to result in a smoother update experience for more users. As many PCs still await the latest May 2020 Update (version 2004), the company has begun expanding its roll out to include devices running older versions of Windows 10 that are set to reach end-of-service in November this year.

Microsoft's May 2020 Update for Windows 10 arrived with plenty of useful features like Cloud Recovery, better memory management, search indexing, and improvements to multi-monitor setups with the Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.7. It also added in support for 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processors and AMD Ryzen 4000-series chips.

A notification system was introduced as well, letting users know when their PCs were ready to receive the latest update as Microsoft dealt with problems that would inevitably pop up as usage widened. Surely enough, the May 2020 update brought in its own fair share of bugs and issues, some of which Microsoft managed to quickly fix, while others still await a patch.

This whole situation, which usually repeats itself every now and then, is why Microsoft is increasingly cautious of rolling out Windows 10 feature updates, with many users getting it weeks or sometimes months after release. Now, however, the company is pushing version 2004 to PCs running older versions of Windows 10 that will be soon be reaching their end of support.

"Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service," noted Microsoft.

Users should still expect to come across a few bugs with this update as Microsoft is currently investigating issues related to mouse dragging in IME, variable refresh rate not working on Intel iGPUs, problems with Bluetooth Realtek drivers for connecting multiple devices and Conexant ISST/Synaptics audio drivers, as well as with Nvidia GPUs running older drivers (version 358.00 and below).

Meanwhile, the list of recently resolved issues includes fixes for Outlook, Thunderbolt docks, ImeMode property for IMEs, Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (lsass.exe), Always On, Always Connected devices and DISM command tool.

Although Microsoft didn't mention which versions are being targeted for the May update, it's likely that devices running Windows 10 versions 1709 and 1809 will be prioritized as these OS versions are set to receive their last security updates later this year, following the company's decision to extend their end of support deadline.