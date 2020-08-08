Bottom line: The annual QuakeCon convention is in full swing and to celebrate the occasion, Bethesda is offering up a free copy of one of the most influential first-person shooters ever - Quake.

From now through the end of QuakeCon, gamers can claim a free digital copy of the original Quake, one of the first games to support 3Dfx’s Glide API. Simply log in to the Bethesda Launcher with your Bethesda.net account to score the freebie. If you’re already logged in, you may have to sign out then back in to activate the offer.

What’s more, Bethesda notes that if donations to the various charities being supported during QuakeCon reach the $10,000 mark, gamers will be able to snag a free copy of Quake II on the Bethesda Launcher shortly after the event concludes.

Bethesda is also offering discounts on several popular games for a limited time including 80 percent off Rage 2, 60 percent off the Wolfenstein Alternate History Bundle and half off Fallout 76, Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online. You can check out Bethesda’s announcement page for sale dates by platform.

Last but certainly not least, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play for the next week and a half on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam. If you’ve been interested in trying this one out but never got around to it, now’s your chance to do so without a financial commitment.

QuakeCon at Home, the all-digital version of the traditional convention, runs through August 9 at at 11 p.m. Eastern.