In brief: The Chromebook version of Minecraft: Education Edition offers the same set of features that you'll find on other versions. It also supports cross-platform play, so users can collaborate with students using the iPad or PC version of the game.

Microsoft on Monday announced that Minecraft: Education Edition is now available on Chromebooks.

Logging in requires a Microsoft account although the tech giant is working to allow users to log in using a Google account as well.

As TechCrunch highlights, Minecraft: Education Edition is more of an education tool than a game. Since it requires a Microsoft 365 for Education (A3 or A5) license, the average user that sees it and thinks the standard Minecraft is now available on Chromebooks is going to be sorely disappointed.

If your Chromebook supports Android apps, you may want to look into Minecraft for Android as one possible alternative.

The new release also brings additional features for users across all platforms.

Microsoft teamed up with the American Beekeeping Federation’s Kids and Bees programs to launch 11 new STEM lessons designed to teach students about honeybees and pollination. The update, which rolls out automatically on all devices except the Mac, includes new mobs, honey blocks, beehives, tagged learning activities and more.

Additional details on the update can be found over on the Minecraft: Education blog.