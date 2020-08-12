In a nutshell: In these troubled times, many who were around in the nineties look back on those years with overwhelming nostalgia. And if there’s one thing that symbolizes the decade, it’s Blockbuster video. Thanks to Airbnb, you can relive your youth by having a sleepover in the video store’s last outlet on Earth, which includes access to classic movies and games from the 90s.

Back in March last year, one of the last two Blockbusters in the world, located in Perth, Australia, closed its doors forever, leaving a sole store in Bend, Oregon. It’s teamed up with Airbnb to offer three one-night stays, for up to four people, on September 18, 19, and 20.

Those of us who remember going into Blockbuster on the weekend to rent the latest VHS release, seeing the Pulp Fiction posters on the wall, and buying a ton of overpriced snacks may want to move to Deschutes County for this offer—sadly, it’s only available to residents of the area.

The center of the store has been turned into a sleeping area, complete with a pull-out couch and some very 90s-looking bean bags, pillows, and sheets. You can grab popcorn and other treats, and there’s even a VHS player, though it appears they’ve opted for a large, modern TV, rather than one of the small, low-res monstrosities we used to endure back then.

The listing mentions being able to play video games. It doesn’t say which consoles are available, but it would be nice to experience an all-night GoldenEye 007 multiplayer marathon once again, with a break in the middle to watch The Usual Suspects on tape.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!” states the listing.

Bookings will go live on August 17th at 1 pm PST. At just $4 per night, expect availability to disappear in seconds.

To celebrate the support given to the last Blockbuster and the Bend community, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.