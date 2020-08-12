Freebies: If you've never experienced the Quake franchise before, now is the perfect time to dive in. Over the weekend, Bethesda offered up the first Quake game free of charge for a limited time, and now, it's doing the same for Quake 2.

Before we get into the giveaway details, a bit of context: Bethesda is dishing out the freebies due to its recent QuakeCon charity drive.

The Quake 1 giveaway was a guarantee, but the company stated that if it managed to raise $10,000 or more for charity, it would give away free copies of Quake 2 as well. That milestone has been met, and then some: during QuakeCon, Bethesda managed to rake in well over $30,000.

Those funds will be going toward organizations like Direct Relief, UNICEF, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and The Trevor Project, among others.

If you'd like to grab your free copy of Quake 2, just download the Bethesda.net launcher sometime in the next 72 hours, and redeem the offer. It's a great classic first-person shooter that will likely keep you occupied for at least a few hours, if not days.

If you snagged Quake 1 last weekend and download Quake 2 this week, be sure to complete the trilogy next week when Bethesda begins offering Quake 3 for free as well. We'll likely have a dedicated post for that giveaway when the time comes, so stay tuned.