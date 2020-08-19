The big picture: Also of interest is the camera’s listed weight of 630g, or 1.39 pounds (body only). With a memory card and battery, this increases slightly to 714g (1.57 pounds). That may not sound like a huge difference but videographers would say otherwise as holding a camera for hours on end will certainly cause some fatigue in those arm muscles.

Panasonic on Wednesday confirmed that the upcoming Lumix S5 will be the newest camera to join its popular S-series line.

There’s been a lot of talk about the S5 in recent weeks. According to a purported leaked spec sheet (PDF) for the S5, the camera will have a 24.2-megapixel sensor capable of 4K 60 frames per second video recording (10-bit, 4:2:0) and 4K 30 FPS (10-bit, 4:2:2). As such, some believe the S5 will be marketed as a replacement for the GH5, the highly lauded video-centric camera Panasonic launched in 2017.

We are pleased to announce the LUMIX S5!



The newest full-frame mirrorless camera to join the S-series will be unveiled at an online launch event on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 15:00 BST.

Visit the link in our bio for more information.#MovingImagesForward pic.twitter.com/mFPE4PCzBK — Panasonic LUMIX UK (@LumixUK) August 19, 2020

Other interesting bits revealed in the leaked spec sheet include a 3.0-inch TFT LCD screen, an OLED live viewfinder with 2.36 million dot resolution, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and dual memory card slots.

The full-frame mirrorless shooter will be revealed in its entirety during an online event scheduled for September 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern. No word yet on potential pricing or a firm launch date.