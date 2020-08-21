Editor's take: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape how we approach public gatherings and this is yet another example of what many are calling the new normal. In lieu of traditional fall events like haunted houses and corn mazes, it’s almost a given that we’ll see more socially distant experiences like this materialize in the coming months.

Netflix is partnering with experience provider Fever and immersive events company Secret Cinema on a Stranger Things experience that’s tailor made for the pandemic.

The Stranger Things drive-into experience is coming first to downtown Los Angeles, where participants will experience a one-hour show from the comfort of their own vehicle that is based on the third season of the popular Netflix series.

Per Gizmodo, who received an e-mailed press release from Netflix, the show will take place at multiple “sets” where experience-goers will stop to take in the live action, complete with visual and audio special effects and actors playing characters from the show.

the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop awaits this fall, DTLA...🚗 get on the list before it vanishes. https://t.co/OXO7KMYPZt pic.twitter.com/4B6FjGWMWX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 20, 2020

Tickets for the experience start at $59 per vehicle with sales opening on August 26. The actual events won’t get underway until sometime in October, we’re told, and the experience is recommended for those aged 12 and older.

As for Stranger Things, Netflix released a teaser trailer for season four of the show back in February, just before the pandemic shifted into high gear. Filming for the season was halted, no doubt pushing the release date back beyond whatever initial plans Netflix had.