In brief: The first images of Nvidia’s Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 have leaked onto the Internet ahead of Nvidia’s planned August 31 unveiling. The leaker, who said the images came from 4chan, described the card as the “Titan” of this generation and claims it’ll retail for $1,400.

The photos in question come courtesy of Twitter user @GarnetSunset. In the first, we see the purported 3090 beside an RTX 2080, which it absolutely dwarfs in terms of sheer size. The triple-slot card features a single cooling fan on the front that’s mounted to an impressive looking heatsink with no shortage of cooling fin arrays.

Around back is an equally large fan positioned at the opposite end of the card. As you can see, most of the fins here are covered by a backplate. It also appears as if there is something written on the backplate but this looks to have been digitally masked – maybe RTX 3090?

For what it’s worth, the leaker also said the 3080 will be priced at $800 followed by the 3070 at $600 and the 3060 at $400.

The heatsink design looks to be very similar to the leaked 3080 heatsinks we saw a few months back.

As always, one should take leaks like these with a grain of salt. It’s fun to speculate but we won’t know for certain until Nvidia shares official details at the end of the month.

Images courtesy @GarnetSunset