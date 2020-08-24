Forward-looking: Looking ahead, the GDQ crew will be back with Fleet Fatales on November 15-21. Awesome Games Done Quick, the winter installment of the marathon, is scheduled for January 3-10, 2021. The hope is that it’ll be an in-person event but it’s really anyone’s guess at this point.

The summer edition of the bi-annual Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon for charity is in the books.

The event, which ran from August 16 through August 23, was a fully online affair as streamers competed from their homes due to Covid-19. Historically, speedrunners fly to a central location – most recently, in Minnesota – to compete in person complete with a live audience.

SGDQ Online 2020 managed to raise $2,315,121.84 for Doctors Without Borders, a charity that provides medical aide where it is needed the most. That’s a bit less than the $3.04 million pledged during last year’s SGDQ and the record $3.17 million raked in earlier this year during Awesome Games Done Quick.

Given the current climate of uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that it was an online-only event, however, it’s still an impressive haul.

With that we say good bye to #SGDQ2020. Thanks everyone so much for supporting the event, even if it looked so very different.



We'll see you soon for Fleet Fatales Nov 15-21 and #AGDQ2021 January 3-10, 2021! pic.twitter.com/zo66fxNra3 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 23, 2020

If you missed out on some of the action over the past week, fret not as GDQ has already posted many of the runs over on YouTube. I just bookmarked this Super Metroid 100 percent run from ShinyZeni to watch later.