In brief: Games Done Quick challenges some of the top players in the world to complete to finish games as quickly as possible, often times with a unique set of rules in place. If you’ve ever watched an elite gamer in action, you already know how awe-inspiring it can be.

The summer installment of the biannual Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon for charity gets started this weekend.

Summer Game Done Quick was originally scheduled to take place back in June but organizers were forced to postpone the charity event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. After regrouping, it was decided that SGDQ could continue as a fully virtual event. Rather than gathering in person at a central location with a live audience, runners will compete from the safety of their homes and livestream the proceedings.

The pre-show kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Central on Sunday morning with the first official run scheduled to start half an hour later. From there, it’s a non-stop marathon of speedrunning that’ll conclude in the late hours of Saturday, August 22 – nearly a week later.

I’m personally looking forward to watching runs of Super Metroid, Doom Eternal, The Simpsons Arcade Game, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, among others. It’s always humbling to think you’re good at a game, then watch an expert play.

SGDQ 2020 will raise money for Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian medical organization that provides services to those who need it most. Last year's event raised $3.04 million and was the first to cross the $3 million mark.