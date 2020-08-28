In brief: The Call of Duty League, a pro esports league owned by Activision, will crown its first-ever Call of Duty League champion this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Activision will be giving away all sorts of goodies including 10,000 Cold War beta codes.

Activision earlier this week announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next major game in the storied shooter franchise. As usual, the publisher will host a beta ahead of launch which you can gain access to in exchange for pre-ordering the game.

Should you prefer not to part with your money just yet, there’s another way to get your hands on a beta code and it all goes down this weekend.

To land a beta code, you’ll need to sign up for an Activision account and sign in to CallofDutyLeague.com or the COD companion app. Then, link your PlayStation, Xbox or Battle.net account.

Prizes will be doled out on Saturday and Sunday but if it’s the beta code you’re specifically after, you’ll want to tune in on Sunday for the championship match which starts at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The fine print notes that the open beta period will run for a minimum of two days. Unfortunately, platform availability and launch dates for the beta weren’t mentioned.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to launch across all major platforms (except the Nintendo Switch) on November 13, 2020.