In context: Lenovo on Monday introduced a handful of new products for the upcoming holiday season including a surprising entry in the Android tablet space. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is described as the company’s most powerful consumer Android tablet to date. While that may be true, won't quite stand up to offerings like Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S lineup (but you won't pay nearly as much, either).

It features an 11.5-inch 2K resolution OLED display (2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 500 nits brightness) with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Powering the portable is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, a mid-range 64-bit octa-core ARM chip built on Samsung’s 8nm LPP process. It packs an Adreno 618 GPU and is reportedly good for up to 15 hours of usage on a single charge.

Lenovo also focused extensively on the slate’s audio platform, packing in four JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers that are optimized by Dolby Atmos technology.

The tablet is quite the looker, too, sporting 6.9mm bezels on all four sides of the screen (87 percent screen-to-display ratio). At its thickest point, the aluminum-alloy unibody slate with dual tone finish measures just 7.7mm thick and weighs only 1.07 pounds.

Other noteworthy features including fingerprint or face unlock, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus alongside a 5-megapixel fixed shooter with 120-degree field of view, two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It ships with Android 10 pre-installed out of the box.

Lenovo said the Tab P11 Pro will start at €699 including VAT when it arrives in November, or closer $500 according to other reports.