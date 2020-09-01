In a nutshell: Battery life isn’t always the biggest priority for smartphone makers, but a handset that lasts up to three days without requiring a charge is something many consumers crave. Now, Samsung has launched a device that meets those wishes: the Galaxy M51, which features a monstrous 7,000 mAh battery.

After teasing the phone last week, Samsung’s latest entry in its mid-range M series has just landed on the company’s German website. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display and a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution. As it’s not a flagship, the M51 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730. There’s also 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 32MP hole-punch selfie cam with a four-lens rear camera setup— 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and a depth sensor.

The standout feature, of course, is that 7,000 mAh battery, which should last around three days of average use. In addition to its vast battery capacity, the M51 comes with a 25W fast charger in the box.

Elsewhere, there’s 4K video recording at 30 fps, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type C, a single speaker, a 3.5mm jack, and Bluetooth 5.

The Galaxy M51 is available in black or white and is costs €360 (around $429). Preorders start shipping on October 11, and while availability will expand to other countries beyond Germany, there’s no word on a US release just yet.

Massive battery life doesn’t guarantee success, of course. Last year saw an Indiegogo campaign for the Power Max P18K Pop, a phone with an 18,000 mAh battery, raise just over $11,000 from 15 backers, falling slightly short of its $1.2 million target.