Something to look forward to: After months of rumors and speculation, Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series was finally revealed yesterday—and it looks very tasty. For those who want more reasons to upgrade once the cards hit the shelves, here are two: anyone who buys an RTX 3070, RTX 3080, or RTX 3090 will get a copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a year’s subscription to GeForce Now for free.

The offer runs from September 17, the day of the RTX 3080’s worldwide release, until October 29, which is when Watch Dogs Legion arrives. It covers both individual cards and pre-built systems that include the new Ampere products. Nvidia has a full list of card models, PCs, and participating retailers on its website.

In addition to a free copy of the third Watch Dogs title, buyers will also get a year’s free GeForce Now Founders subscription, which will begin as soon as the bundle code is redeemed—just make sure to do so before November 30.

Showing off Watch Dogs Legion's ray tracing effects

Watch Dogs Legion looks like it will be an excellent game in its own right, and the addition of RTX-specific features such as ray tracing and a special DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 8K makes it even more compelling, especially for those eyeing an RTX 3090.

“The new DLSS Ultra Performance mode delivers 9x AI Super Resolution (1440p internal rendering output at 8K using AI), while maintaining crisp image quality,” Nvidia wrote. “And along with the GeForce RTX 3090’s 24GB frame buffer and powerful rendering capabilities, 8K is now a reality, even in demanding ray-traced games like Watch Dogs Legion.”