Correct Answer: AMD

Long before Nvidia became a global leader in AI and computing, Jensen Huang was already making his mark in the semiconductor industry. After beginning his studies at Oregon State University at just 16 years old, Jensen graduated in 1984 with a degree in electrical engineering.

He began his journey as a microprocessor designer at AMD, gaining invaluable early experience in the semiconductor industry. Before founding Nvidia in 1993, Huang furthered his education by earning a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

He also held the position of Director of Coreware at LSI Corporation, where he was responsible for key projects in microprocessor design and system integration. LSI was later acquired by Avago Technologies, which eventually became Broadcom.

Over the years, Huang has shared valuable insights into his path as an engineer and entrepreneur. In a 2011 lecture at Stanford, he reflected on his journey and lessons learned. Two years later, he returned to Oregon State University to speak at the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Atrium – named in recognition of the couple's significant contributions to the school. You can watch the video below.

Huang's blend of technical vision and bold leadership has been key to Nvidia's transformation, from a startup focused on graphics cards to a powerhouse driving breakthroughs in gaming, data centers, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

Interesting fact: Nvidia's name is derived from the Latin word Invidia, meaning "envy," a reflection of the company's ambitions in the competitive world of graphics and computing technology.