Recap: Razer on Thursday announced a new pro-grade wireless gaming mouse that can adapt to a variety of play styles. The Razer Naga Pro is the successor to the Naga Trinity, a pointer that launched in 2017 with three interchangeable side plates. This allowed gamers to equip the mouse with two, seven or 12 thumb buttons to better match their play style / preferred game genre.

The new Naga Pro offers similar interchangeable panels. The two-button plate is for first-person shooters, the six-button panel is designed for battle royale / MOBA games and the 12-button side panel is recommended for MMO / RTS titles.

Razer’s new Naga Pro packs the Focus+ optical sensor, a 20,000 DPI sensor with smart tracking technology that is able to calibrate itself across different surfaces, and optical switches affording instant actuation and up to 70 million clicks. Battery life is rated at up to 100 hours over 2.4 GHz or 150 hours when connecting via Bluetooth.

Razer’s latest rodent also supports HyperSpeed Wireless technology which uses an optimized data protocol to reduce the time it takes to transfer data between the mouse and your PC. According to Razer, the tech is 25 percent faster than any other wireless gaming technology, and is more energy efficient, too.

Interested parties can pick up the new Razer Naga Pro wireless mouse directly from Razer and through authorized resellers starting today for $149.99.