Editor's take: Publisher 3D Realms during its Realms Deep digital event this weekend announced Graven, an action first-person puzzler / shooter billed as a spiritual successor to Hexen II. If you loved the look and feel of late 90s first-person shooters, this will likely make your short list.

In Graven, you’ll explore a dark fantasy world as a faithful priest of the Orthogonal order that has been “exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another.” Per Steam’s description, you’ll be tasked with alleviating suffering, uncovering deception and smashing the “eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself.”

Frederik Schreiber, vice president of 3D Realms and game director on Graven, said the project started as a game they had often dreamed of. “What would a spiritual successor to a dark fantasy series such as Hexen have looked like if it was made in 1998 in the original Unreal engine,” he questioned.

“We think the answer is Graven. We hope you do too,” Schreiber added.

“Solve environmental puzzles with elemental spells to uncover secrets and entirely new areas. Engage with townsfolk and learn what troubles them, embark on a journey through three expansive, open-ended regions, and slay evil enemies. Team up with a friend in split-screen co-op or even form a party of four online for magical mayhem.”

Steam is also running a sale in which you can pick up select 3D Realms and other period-correct first-person shooters at up to 90 percent off. Highlights include 40 percent off Dusk (what a great soundtrack that game has), 75 percent off Forsaken Remastered and 75 percent off Turok 2: Seeds of Evil.

The sale runs through September 7 so if you’re on the fence about a game or two, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Graven is set to launch on all major platforms in 2021.