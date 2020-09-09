In context: Microsoft's latest Flight Simulator is easily one of the most relaxing and graphically realistic games ever released. Indeed, the game is so intensive that even our most potent test bench -- powered by an RTX 2080 Ti -- failed to hit 60 FPS at 1080p. However, that level of real-world realism and detail doesn't entirely extend to Flight Simulator's expanding list of player-made mods.

One such mod is so committed to tossing believability out the window that it has added everyone's favorite giant Japanese monster, Godzilla, right into the game. Anyone who downloads the mod will find the King of Monsters right in San Francisco Bay.

Fans of the Godzilla family of films might find that detail a bit strange -- the notorious monster is typically portrayed in Tokyo, Japan, where he emerges from the island country's waters to destroy skyscrapers, stomp on civilians, and wreak all kinds of havoc.

Modder Sergio Perea chose not to place Godzilla in Tokyo because, in his own words, the city is "not photogrammetry meshed" in Flight Simulator 2020 (yet). Another downside to the mod is that Godzilla doesn't actually move around at all. Instead, he's essentially just a piece of static scenery.

That's understandable, of course. Flight Simulator 2020 was likely not designed to support gameplay overhaul mods, so adding a living, breathing monster to the game would probably be a herculean feat. But, who knows? Perhaps that will be possible in the future.

In the mean time, if you're a fan of Godzilla and want to see him rendered in all of the glorious detail that Flight Simulator 2020 allows for, you can download Perea's free "Godzilla For MSFS" mod via Nexus Mods right now.