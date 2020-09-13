Something to look forward to: Gearbox has announced that Borderlands 3 is set to make the leap to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The developer notes that alongside 4K, 60 fps graphics in single-player mode, the next-gen port will also support three- and four-player local split-screen.

Gearbox has confirmed updated graphics and local split-screen support are coming to Borderlands 3, while also noting that new premium content is in the works, adding an additional skill tree to the game.

On top of that, Gearbox is responding to players' feedback and confirmed that it's adding vertical split-screen to the game's co-op mode in both the next-gen console version and the current game for PS4 and Xbox One owners. This will be made available via a free update.

There's more good news for current owners who are planning on upgrading to the PS5 or Xbox Series X / S.

Gearbox explains that the new ports will be available free of charge for owners of Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, and that game files will seamlessly transition over to the new consoles, meaning players will be able to pick up right where they left off. The announcement post also hints that cross-platform play could be in the works.

No exact release date for Borderlands 3's next-gen port has been announced yet, however with the consoles slated for a holiday launch, we shouldn't have too long to wait.