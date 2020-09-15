In a nutshell: ViacomCBS on Tuesday announced plans to rebrand CBS All Access, the standalone subscription video on-demand and live streaming service that’s been around since late 2014. Starting in the first quarter of 2021, CBS All Access will be known as Paramount+.

ViacomCBS said the Paramount brand resonates with consumers around the globe. The media company pointed to survey results in which 91 percent of respondents said they were aware of Paramount and more than 90 percent had a positive impression of the company.

What’s more, tech and media is largely a monkey see, monkey do business and right now, adding a + to the end of your name is “in” (Apple TV+, Disney+, etc.)

ViacomCBS also announced a handful of new original shows that’ll be coming to Paramount+ including Lioness, a spy drama that follows a young Marine who is recruited to become friends with a terrorist’s daughter, and The Offer, a scripted series based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather.

MTV, meanwhile, will create a reimagined version of Behind the Music that’ll examine the 40 biggest music artists of all time.

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 per month with limited commercial interruptions. The commercial free plan commands $9.99 per month. By signing up for an annual plan, you can save 15 percent off the monthly subscription plan, bringing the total cost for 12 months down to $59.99 or $99.99 for the limited commercial and commercial free plans, respectively.

Masthead credit: Alex Millauer