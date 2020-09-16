Something to look forward to: With its inclusion in Nvidia’s new RTX 3000-series cards and the next-gen consoles, the HDMI 2.1 standard is under the spotlight right now, and Acer has just announced its first gaming monitor to feature support. The Acer XV282K KV offers a 4K resolution alongside a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make it an appealing prospect for those buying an Ampere card or (probably) AMD’s Radeon 6000.

The Acer XV282K KV, part of the company’s Nitro XV2 monitor series, boasts a 28-inch, 3,840 x 2,160 IPS panel made by Innolux with that high refresh rate of 144Hz.

The prominent feature here is the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow 4K@120Hz and even 8K/10K@60Hz over a single cable. There’s also four USB 3.0 ports, dual 2W speakers, a 3.5mm jack, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input with DSC (Display Stream Compression) support for 4K@144Hz.

Elsewhere, the monitor features a flicker-free WLED backlight that offers up to 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 550 cd/m2 of luminance. It offers maximum luminance pluses of 600 cd/m², giving it a VESA HDR600 certification. There’s also support for AMD’s FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync, offering a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 144Hz, and a 1ms response time.

For those considering an RTX 3000-series card, AMD’s Radeon 6000, or want a monitor for the PS5/Xbox Series X/S, the Acer XV282K KV could be an enticing upgrade. It’s priced at ¥8499.00 (around $1,246), and pre-orders are now live with shipping expected in January.