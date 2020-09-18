In brief: A US-based production company is planning to host a reality show in which the winner will receive the most lucrative prize in reality show history - a 10-day trip to the International Space Station.

According to Deadline, a production company called Space Hero Inc. has been formed to create an unscripted reality show titled Space Hero. Contestants with a love for space exploration will compete against like-minded individuals for the opportunity to visit the International Space Station for 10 days.

Show viewers will vote on the contestant they want to see sent into space. The show will then chronicle the winner’s launch, their stay at the ISS and their return to Earth.

This isn’t the first time a reality show has been conceived with the goal of sending contestants into space. Several years ago, a non-profit called Mars One was created with the idea of sending hopefuls on a trip to Mars but the whole thing ended up being a giant scam, according to at least one applicant.

The difference between this and the Mars One competition is that, this is actually possible and has been done before. Space Hero isn’t promising something that isn’t possible with today’s technology. Plenty of people have been to the ISS, even some private visitors. It’s not cheap, mind you, but it is possible.

A seat on a craft that’ll take you to the ISS is estimated to run anywhere between $50 million and $90 million depending on which vehicle you opt for.

The winner is expected to blast off to the ISS in 2023.

Image credit: NicoElNino, Elena11