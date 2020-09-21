Bottom line: Range could be a bit of a concern if you've got a decently long commute but for those looking for a fun way to zip around the neighborhood or the park, the new Bird Air might be worth a look.

Micromobility outfit Bird in May 2019 introduced the Bird One, the first scooter from the company that consumers could actually own. It looked like a solid enough product but at $1,299, it was squarely out of range for a subset of buyers.

The new Bird Air, however, should address cost concerns.

This foldable e-scooter features a top speed of 16 mph and a range of up to 15.5 miles on a single charge via the 36V (5.0 Ah) battery. Other noteworthy features include an LED headlight and taillight, regenerative braking, 8” pneumatic wheels with semi-solid tires and an aluminum frame.

According to Target’s specifications page, the scooter tips the scales at 30 pounds and has an estimated recharge time of four hours. Max load is rated at 220 pounds. The unit also features Bluetooth connectivity and is capable of updating its software automatically via the Bird App.

Bird said the Bird Air will be available through its online store in the coming days. Should you prefer to shop locally, look for the Bird Air at your local Target retail store.