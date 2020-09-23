Recap: Mobile World Congress (MWC) was one of the first major tech conference casualties when it was canceled back in mid-February amid growing concerns about Covid-19. A lot has happened in the six months since and although some things are slowly getting back to normal, there’s still a long road ahead.

The GSM Association, the organization that represents mobile network operators worldwide, had originally scheduled MWC 2021 Barcelona for the first week of March 2021. On Wednesday, however, the GSMA said it will now take place between June 28 and July 1 in order to better contend with circumstances related to the virus.

The goal at this stage is to host MWC 21 Barcelona as an in-person event with virtual elements that complement the physical nature of the show.

The CTA, the organization that puts on the annual Consumer Electronics Show, said in July that CES 2021 would be an online-only event in January 2021.

GSMA Ltd. CEO John Hoffman said 78 percent of the 100 largest MWC exhibitors have already confirmed plans to participate at MWC 21 Barcelona. Ultimately, he’d like to get the figure to at least 80 percent.

MWC 21 Shanghai, meanwhile, will now take place between February 23 and February 25, 2021, we’re told.

The GSMA earlier this year extended its contract with the city of Barcelona to host MWC there until 2024 after having to scrap this year’s event.

Image credit: peresanz