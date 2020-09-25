Why it matters: What’s the greatest movie based on a video game ever made? If you said anything other than Mortal Kombat, you’d be wrong. If you’re a fan of the 1995 classic and the most recent entry in the fighting series, here’s some exciting news: Mortal Kombat 11 could once again see some future DLC featuring actors from the movie.

First reported by Game Revolution, a data miner discovered a number of unused audio files that sound as if they were recorded by several Mortal Kombat stars— Christopher Lambert as God of Thunder Raiden, Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as Sonya Blade.

A video was uploaded to YouTube comparing the current game characters’ intros with those of the unearthed audio files, but Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment stepped in with a copyright claim. You can still see it on Reddit, where the person who made the discovery, _ix-, has uploaded a copy.

The clips really do sound like the original actors. For comparison, Christopher Lambert appeared in a French commercial last year (below) promoting Mortal Kombat 11 in which he recreates his famous Raiden laugh. It's possible that the actors' voices could be used when future skins arrive in DLC packs.

This wouldn’t be the first link between MK 11 and the movie. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa reprised his role as Shang Tsung through motion capture and voice acting in a DLC pack.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon recently tweeted clues about new content coming to MK11. They seem to have some relation to horrors such as Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween. In the case of the former, Boon says it’s not Freddy Krueger, who previously appeared in the 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot and was voiced by Robert Englund. The clue is in the title, apparently.

Second Klue is this movie trailer, but I can tell you its not Freddy Krueger.#MortalKombat11 #ActualKlue #2https://t.co/60nu1Qd4n2 — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020