Something to look forward to: TV shows based on games tend to be better than their movie counterparts, many of which are garbage. Joining the former list will be Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a computer-animated series based on Capcom’s horror games that’s coming to Netflix.

Resident Evil is the highest-grossing movie franchise based on a video game of all time, having made over $1.2 billion worldwide. That success was likely a factor in Netflix’s decision to create two RE shows: one a live-action series; the other, a CGI project.

At the Tokyo Game Show yesterday, Capcom and Netflix announced that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness would arrive on the streaming service next year. It’s described as “an original CG anime series” focusing on Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The trailer (above) doesn’t reveal too much, sadly.

“By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before,” Capcom said.

The show will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who was a producer on several Resident Evil games. He was also producer of the computer-animated Resi movies Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

All we know about the live-action Netflix Resident Evil show is that it’s written by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb, will take place in two distinct timelines, and focuses on Jade Wesker and Billie Wesker, presumably the children of the sunglasses-loving Umbrella bad guy Albert Wesker.

While it’s based on the ‎original Andrzej Sapkowski books rather than CD Projekt Red’s games, Netflix's Witcher TV show has proved immensely popular. And the Castlevania series has also been well-received by video game fans.