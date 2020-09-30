In brief: As with most Marshall gear, the headphones are aesthetically pleasing, sporting the iconic Marshall script in white on a mostly black colorway. They are collapsible for easier transportation or storage and tip the scales at just 5.82 ounces.

Amplifier maker Marshall is now accepting pre-orders for its latest wireless headphones, the Major IV.

The on-ear cordless cans feature an improved ergonomic design with ear cushions that are “softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear (presumably compared to the previous generation).” There’s also a multi-directional control knob that can be used to play, pause, skip tracks and adjust volume, as well as power the headset on or off.

The Major IV’s also support shared listening, meaning a second user can plug their 3.5mm headphones into the jack on the unit and listen in. Audio specifications are as follows:

Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Driver Sensitivity: 99 dB SPL (100mV @ 1kHz)

Driver Type: Dynamic

Driver Impedance: 32 Ω

Drivers: 40 mm

Most impressive of all is the battery life. Marshall claims the headphones can deliver 80+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge. And with a quick 15-minute recharge, you can get an additional 15 hours of listening.

Of note is the fact that the headphones come with a USB-C charging cable. They do support wireless charging although a charging pad is not included.

Marshall is now accepting pre-orders for the Major IV. Look for them to ship on October 14 priced at $149.99.