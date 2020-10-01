Bottom line: The setup is about the furthest thing from practical you can do – in fact, they describe it as “hideous and terrible” – but it “works perfectly” and for the purpose of feeding our curiosity, it suffices just fine.

Nvidia’s latest “Titan” class graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090, is the most powerful consumer graphics card money can buy (that is, if you can find one to purchase). It’s also the only 30-Series GPU equipped with the proprietary connector to enable multi-card SLI configurations.

Of course, if you’ve been following the SLI story, you already know that Nvidia’s scalable link interface has been on the way out for years now. The final nail in the coffin was effectively hammered in last month when the GPU maker said it would no longer be adding new SLI driver profiles for RTX 20 Series and earlier cards starting on January 1, 2021.

Instead, Nvidia will leave it up to developers to natively support SLI inside their games for older cards, the RTX 3090 and “future SLI-capable GPUs,” which more or less means the end of the road.

A handful of DirectX 12 and Vulkan games do support SLI natively, however, and Gamers Nexus simply couldn’t resist linking two RTX 3090 cards together to see what was possible.

The results are fun, for sure, but don't waste your money.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.