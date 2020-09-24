What just happened? Nvidia underestimated demand for its RTX 3080 last week and paid the price from angry gamers. It's looking to be more of the same this week as Nvidia came out in advance and apologized for limited inventory of the new RTX 3090, its $1,500 flagship graphics card.

Nvidia on Monday apologized for underestimating what turned out to be overwhelming demand for its new RTX 3080 graphics card.

When the GPU launched last week, more than 50 major global retailers had inventory on hand. Record traffic to websites, in many cases exceeding Black Friday levels, combined with activity from malicious bots and overzealous resellers, however, resulted in “crashes, delays and other issues” for customers.

Simply put, Nvidia said they were not prepared and apologized for the issue.

This week, Nvidia apologized once again, this time for a launch that hasn’t even happened yet.

In a recent blog post, the company said that since they built the GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, they want to apologize upfront that it will be in limited supply on launch day (today, September 24). Nvidia added that they know the situation is frustrating but they are working with partners to increase the supply of cards in the weeks to come.

Our own Steven Walton published his review of the massive RTX 3090 earlier today. If you’re in the market for a high-end GPU, be sure to check out the write-up before parting with your money as you might be surprised by how the card performs.