Editor's take: The early response from consumers appears positive although we can’t help but hope that EA reconsiders and eventually makes this a standalone offering. I know plenty of people that would gladly plop down a few bucks for this trip down memory lane. And heck, why not make this an annual occasion? Surely it can’t be too difficult to update the roster each year.

Electronic Arts’ sports division on Friday announced a unique bonus for anyone that pre-orders NHL 21.

Retro gaming fans may recall NHL ’94 as one of the most iconic ice hockey games of all time. Launched on the Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis and Sega CD in 1993, the title was met with critical acclaim from reviewers for its realism, controls and playability. And fighting, it had fighting, and that was awesome.

Over the years, it developed a lasting legacy as one of the best sports games ever made.

Y'all ready for a throwback? Introducing NHL 94 Rewind 🎮 👀



It's today’s teams and rosters with controls and graphics from '94



Pre-order #NHL21 and you can play NHL 94 Rewind on 10/30 ⬇️https://t.co/kY3mwW8px6 pic.twitter.com/x4JLl70tdO — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 2, 2020

NHL 94 Rewind is essentially the same game everyone knows and loves, except updated with today’s teams and rosters. And it’s apparently only going to be available as a pre-order bonus that’s playable starting October 30.

NHL 21 launches on October 13, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

