WTF?! Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's install size is reportedly ballooning so much that it no longer fits on smaller 250GB SSDs. Game install sizes in general have been moving up over the years, but even for the most insatiable of games, 250GB of required disk space seems excessive.

And while Call of Duty games have never exactly been shy with its storage demands -- upon launch Modern Warfare commanded a massive 175GB of installation space, topping the 150GB requirement of Red Dead Redemption 2 -- Call of Duty's ravenous appetite for storage will have to be addressed at some point.

The crux of the issue, it seems, is the way Call of Duty: Modern Warfare essentially bundles three games: the single-player campaign, the cooperative Special Ops mode, and the online battle royale mode, Warzone.

@CallofDuty MW nolonger fits onto a 250GB SSD and cannot be updated.....@Activision @Blizzard_Ent please split up SP, MP and Warzone. pic.twitter.com/pSZdlSldvK — Battle(non)sense (@BattleNonSense) October 3, 2020

Console players have more granular control over install sizes, being able to uninstall certain modes. However, PC versions of newer Call of Duty games are bound to Blizzard's Battle.net launcher, and as Twitter and YouTube user @BattleNonSense points out, PC players aren't afforded the same options.

Exacerbating the issue further are the routine patches that not only continue to inflate the game size, but also force players to sit out and download patches that are often in the tens of gigabytes.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how sustainable these kinds of storage needs are, and if Raven Software and Treyarch have noticed the outcry. As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has grown in size, many users have already dedicated entire SSDs to the game.



