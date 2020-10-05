In a nutshell: The ZX1, if you recall, packs a 37.4-megapixel full-frame image sensor with an ISO range of 80 – 51,200 and is mated to a 35mm f/2 Zeiss Distagon T lens. Around back, you’ll find a spacious 4.34-inch touchscreen LCD (1,280 x 720p resolution, 338 DPI) that works in tandem with the integrated 512GB of storage to help with in-camera edits (a copy of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom comes pre-installed).

It’s been more than two years since German optics specialist Zeiss announced the ZX1, its first full-frame mirrorless camera. We haven’t heard much about the shooter since (it missed its proposed early 2019 launch date) but that changed this week as the camera recently appeared on B&H Photo’s website.

Dual-band Wi-Fi also comes standard, as does Bluetooth connectivity and a 3,190mAh battery pack. There’s also a 0.7-inch electronic viewfinder with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution should you prefer to frame your shots that way.

Aesthetically, the ZX1 is clearly aiming to appeal to minimalists. Aside from a couple of dials up top and a handful of buttons and connectors, there really isn’t much else to take note of.

The Zeiss ZX1 isn’t available to pre-order as of this writing, instead listed as “coming soon” over on B&H Photo. DP Review did get a screenshot of the camera when it was available to pre-order, however, with a list price of $6,000. B&H has a note on the top of their website stating they will be closed until October 12 in observance of the Jewish holiday Sukkot, which might explain why the camera is temporarily unavailable to pre-order.